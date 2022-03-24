People reminded PCR testing centre has moved

People are being reminded Manx Care’s Covid-19 PCR testing/swabbing centre is operating from The Crookall Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas (the old Finch Hill GP surgery) and not from its former base at the TT Grandstand on Glencrutchery Road in Douglas.

No further testing is being carried out there.

The public are asked to arrive for their appointment time and please note as this is a walk-in service face masks must be worn.

PCR testing is currently still required for off-island hospital treatment or the need to evidence a negative PCR for international travel.