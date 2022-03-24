Warning over bogus Manx Gas meter readers

Residents on the Island are be warning after a number of homes were visited by bogus Manx Gas meter readers.

Manx Gas says they have had reports of two men, with strong Eastern European accents, pretending to be Manx Gas meter readers; they are dressed in navy blue, but are not wearing Manx Gas branded clothing.

They are knocking on doors and handing over “official” blue meter reading cards; they may be working as a pair or alone, and have visited properties in Douglas and Peel.

In a statement, Manx Gas said: "We would like to reassure our customers that all our meter readers carry branded photographic identity cards and these should be clearly displayed; if you cannot see the ID card, please do ask to look at that before allowing them into your home."

"If you have any concerns about whether the person knocking at your door is a bona fide employee of Manx Gas, you are very welcome to call us on 644444 to verify their identity before allowing them to enter your property."