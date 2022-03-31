Funfair during TT will not return this year

The Department for Enterprise has made the decision not to organise the return of the funfair this year and to create more space in central Douglas for residents and visitors, enabling more potential custom for local businesses.

The Department can however confirm the return of other spectator attractions to Douglas during the two week event including the Red Arrows Display, who will perform over Douglas Bay on Tuesday 7th June as well as the Firework Display that will take place on the final day of racing, Friday 10th June.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Department for Enterprise, commented: ‘This news may be disappointing for some, however the decision not to run the funfair this year has been made with local people and the economy in mind. Our community, businesses and hospitality sector have been deeply affected by the pandemic, so it’s important that we take this opportunity to support all the local events and activities during the Island’s biggest event of the year.’