Manx Care to launch Antiviral treatments for Covid-19

Manx Care is reminding the public that the best protection against Covid-19 is for the whole community to get vaccinated. While figures are steadying off on the Isle of Man Covid-19 remains a risk for the vulnerable on the Island.

There is still time to get vaccinated with bookable appointments available by calling 111 for first, second, third and booster jabs. The Spring Booster campaign has been launched with vaccines available to the over 75s and immunosuppressed over 12s. This cohort is being contacted by letter which are being sent out in batches.

The 5-11 year olds vaccination programme will commence in April, 2022.

In addition, to protect individuals Manx Care will be offering antiviral treatment to those who are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. A detailed list of who is eligible for these treatments can be viewed by clicking here (https://covid19.gov.im/general-information/covid-19-antiviral-treatment/).

If an individual falls into an eligible category and they receive a positive Lateral Flow Device (LFD) test, they should contact their GP. Suitability for treatment will depend on a set criteria assessed by GPs who will have a full record of the individuals’ health status. If eligibility is confirmed, the individual will need to attend The Crookall Centre as a PCR test will be required to confirm the Covid-19 positive result.

If the PCR confirms a positive result, treatment will be delivered via the Antiviral Service at Noble’s Hospital which will be located next to the Emergency Department.

Treatment will be delivered in either tablet form or via intravenous infusion. For full details of what treatment will be administered by the Antiviral Service please click here.

Manx Care’s CEO, Teresa Cope commented: “Antivirals medication is a choice, however we would encourage anyone with a Covid positive result, who meets the criteria, to have the treatment. We continue to ask the public to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them.”