Danny's One Year on Zero Beer Challenge



Credit: RNLI/Kirsty Pendlebury

Port St Mary RNLI volunteer crew member Danny Grace will tomorrow start his challenge of giving up alcohol for an entire year, in order to raise vital funds for the RNLI, the charity he dedicates his spare time to.

Danny joined the RNLI as a volunteer crew member back in April 2020. Since signing up as crew he has been equipped by the charity with the necessary kit to volunteer on both Port St Mary’s all-weather Trent class lifeboat Gough Ritchie II, as well as the inshore D-Class lifeboat Spirit of Leicester.

As well as being equipped with the necessary kit, Danny has attended weekly training exercises at Port St Mary lifeboat station both at sea and ashore, learning essential skills such as radio communication, navigation, boat handling, and search and rescue. Working as part of a team, the volunteers practice a wide range of rescue scenarios in order to prepare for any type of call out.

It is all of this which has given Danny the idea of this challenge. Danny is aiming to raise enough money to equip and train one volunteer lifeboat crew member, the equivalent of what the RNLI has invested in Danny, which in total costs £4661. This is made up of £3261 for the kit and £1400 for the training.

In the short time that Danny has been a volunteer crew member of Port St Mary RNLI, he has already been on numerous call outs. His most memorable call-out took place last November when three yachtsmen were saved after their 40-foot yacht became fouled in Bay Ny Carrickey.

Danny’s motivation for doing the challenge is to help raise vital funds in order to keep this vital service running, but also to raise awareness of the RNLI and what it does, with the hope of inspiring the next generation of RNLI volunteers.

As a charity the RNLI is reliant on its supporters and their generous donations, and any amount no matter how big or small will help Danny complete his challenge to help us To Save Every One.