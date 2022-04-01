Covid restrictions lifted on the Isle of Man

Fri, 01 Apr 2022
All remaining Covid restrictions have been removed on the Isle of Man.
The restrictions were lifted just after midnight.
There is no longer a legal requirement to isolate following a positive test, but guidance will be issued for people to follow.
All border restrictions have been lifted, including the need for isolation or testing for all travellers, and the requirement to complete a travel declaration, or landing card.
