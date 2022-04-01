Those with Covid-19 symptoms or positive tests reminded not to visit healthcare settings

Manx Care is reminding members of the public that they must not visit any form of health or social care setting if they have Covid-19 symptoms or a positive Covid-19 test.

This includes when the suspension to visiting at the hospitals, introduced on Wednesday, is lifted.

Health and social care settings not only include hospitals, but also all Primary Care services – therefore please do not visit a GP surgery, Dentist, the Community Dental Service in Douglas, an Optician or a Community Pharmacy if you receive a positive Covid-19 test or are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.

If you plan to visit any of these settings, please continue to take a lateral flow test.