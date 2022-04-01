Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Those with Covid-19 symptoms or positive tests reminded not to visit healthcare settings

Fri, 01 Apr 2022


Manx Care is reminding members of the public that they must not visit any form of health or social care setting if they have Covid-19 symptoms or a positive Covid-19 test.

This includes when the suspension to visiting at the hospitals, introduced on Wednesday, is lifted.

Health and social care settings not only include hospitals, but also all Primary Care services – therefore please do not visit a GP surgery, Dentist, the Community Dental Service in Douglas, an Optician or a Community Pharmacy if you receive a positive Covid-19 test or are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.

If you plan to visit any of these settings, please continue to take a lateral flow test.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive