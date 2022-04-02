BREAKING: Ramsey Bakery announces it is closing down

Energy FM has received a copy of email and letter, to customers of Ramsey Bakery, stating that the company, along with Mr B’s, is to close down at the end of this month (April 2022).

The email (which was sent to one of the Bakery's trade customers) is signed by Mrs Caroline Duncan who is the proprietor.

Ramsey Bakery has been contacted to verify the contents.

The letter in full reads:

Dear valued customer,

Closure of business

After 50 years in business, it is with deep sadness that we have to inform you that Ramsey Bakery and Mr B’s will be closing on Saturday 30th April 2022.

Given the co-dependencies with our hugely supportive customer base and the long-standing relationships that we have with many of our customers this has been a heart-wrenching decision for us to make.

There are so many factors that have influenced this decision. You will be all too aware that the marketplace has changed dramatically, particularly over the past 6 months to a year, and the challenges of sourcing adequate and affordable resources have now made our business unsustainable. This includes everything from raw materials, packaging, staffing, haulage and fuel supplies. Notably, raw material costs have escalated at an unprecedented rate and continue to do so and the steeply rising energy costs that we are experiencing have significant impact given the nature of our production. When faced with pressure on so many fronts, in what was already a demanding business, we have no realistic option but to cease trading.

The last delivery available will be Friday 29th April. We have tried to give you as much notice as we can and it is our intention to continue to produce as many product lines as possible up to the closure date, primarily to support you in the transition to alternative supply.

Products available

We have currently suspended production of most of our 400g loaves and also certain morning goods (snack rolls and sub rolls). We will not be resuming production of those items. However, our Manx Country range, our primary bread rolls (loose and wrapped) and our 800g loaves (excluding batch loaves) are all still being produced daily. We will continue to provide Hot Cross Buns right up to Easter weekend.

Our last delivery of savouries (pies, pasties and sausage rolls) and confectionery will be on Friday 8th April.

We have felt humbled at meeting the 50 year milestone, having first opened our doors at Easter time in 1972. We are also especially proud to have been able to provide unfaltering supply during the COVID-19 pandemic and this is a testament to an amazing, dedicated team here at the bakery

We would like to thank you sincerely for your loyalty and support over the years and we wish you continued success for your organisation.

Yours faithfully

Mrs Caroline Duncan