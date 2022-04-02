Latest News Headlines
Bakery Closure Takes Government By Surprise

Sat, 02 Apr 2022


The Chief Minister has reacted to the news that Ramsey Bakery is to close this month, after 50 years in business.

Alf Cannan MHK tweeted that Government had not been informed of the decision and is asking for a meeting with the firms Directors.

Energy FM exclusively broke the news this afternoon that the Bakery was to close and the news sent shock waves through the local food and farming sectors.

It is not yet known what the closure means for the Government run ‘Laxey Flour Mills’ which is already subsidised by the taxpayer – Ramsey Bakery were the mill’s biggest customer.

The Bakery has been in business since 1972.

 

 

