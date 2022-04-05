New Douglas mayor selected
Tue, 05 Apr 2022
Douglas Borough Council have selected the town’s Mayor for the next year.
Councillor Janet Thommeny will succeed Raina Chatel following confirmation at the Annual Council meeting on 11 May.
Councillor Thommeny says she’s delighted at the appointment and as a retired mental health nurse, she’s particularly looking forward to the charity work attached to the role:
