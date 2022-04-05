Latest News Headlines
Drivers reminded not to ignore Mountain Road closure

Tue, 05 Apr 2022


Police are reminding drivers the Mountain Road remains closed for improvement works.

The force said it had received reports of cars entering closed roads yesterday.

The main route continues to be closed from Barrule Park to the Bungalow until Friday 15th April.

A further daily closure is in place from 9:30am - 4:00pm from the Tholt y Will road junction at the Bungalow to the Creg ny Baa.

Officers said to respect the rules and don’t ignore the signs.

 

