Challenge 'unfairly' issued parking tickets says councillor

A Douglas Councillor says those issued parking tickets ‘unfairly’ last Saturday should challenge their fine.

Frank Schuengel says the DOI placed yellow ‘no waiting’ cones on the seaward side of Loch Promenade on Saturday, as part of ongoing roadworks, but some were removed by road users, leaving no clear signal that parking was suspended in the area.

He described the department’s ‘tone deaf’ response to the situation, to Local Democracy Reporter Sarah Hendy:

Media

Scheugel Parking Tickets IV