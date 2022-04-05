Isle of Man Netball announces squad for Europe Netball Open Challenge

Isle of Man Netball has announced its selected squad for the Europe Netball Open Challenge 2022, set to take place at the NSC 12-15 May.

The following athletes have been selected to represent the Isle of Man (Manx Rams):

Aalish Bridson

Annemarie Crompton

Rhian Evans

Ashley Hall (Captain)

Rachel Johnstone

Katrina Keeling

Cassidy Pizzey

Jane Ryder-Clague

Lydia Shaw

Paige Skillicorn

Chloe Swales

Natalie Swales

In total there are eight participating countries in the challenge: Cayman Islands (Invitational), Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Israel, Malta, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates. All games are ranking games.

“I’m delighted to announce the squad to represent the Manx Rams at the upcoming international competition,” said Claire Battye, Head Coach for Manx Rams.

“It’s always incredibly special to play in front of a home crowd, the support we receive is unbelievable. We’re looking forward to the challenge and playing what should be some very competitive games.”

The Isle of Man are currently ranked 23rd in the world.