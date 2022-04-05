Isle of Man Netball announces squad for Europe Netball Open Challenge
Tue, 05 Apr 2022
Isle of Man Netball has announced its selected squad for the Europe Netball Open Challenge 2022, set to take place at the NSC 12-15 May.
The following athletes have been selected to represent the Isle of Man (Manx Rams):
Aalish Bridson
Annemarie Crompton
Rhian Evans
Ashley Hall (Captain)
Rachel Johnstone
Katrina Keeling
Cassidy Pizzey
Jane Ryder-Clague
Lydia Shaw
Paige Skillicorn
Chloe Swales
Natalie Swales
In total there are eight participating countries in the challenge: Cayman Islands (Invitational), Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Israel, Malta, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates. All games are ranking games.
“I’m delighted to announce the squad to represent the Manx Rams at the upcoming international competition,” said Claire Battye, Head Coach for Manx Rams.
“It’s always incredibly special to play in front of a home crowd, the support we receive is unbelievable. We’re looking forward to the challenge and playing what should be some very competitive games.”
The Isle of Man are currently ranked 23rd in the world.
