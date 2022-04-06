Flood defences to be installed in lower Laxey

Laxey residents will soon receive better protection from flooding.

The Department of Infrastructure has been granted permission to install part stone, part glass flood defences in the lower part of the village, as part of the next phase of the ongoing project.

The defences will protect the Shore Hotel and surrounding area, which was damaged during the ‘flood of a century’ in 2019.

Chair of Garff Commissioners, Marinda Faragher is pleased villagers will soon have peace of mind:

