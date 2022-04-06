Sailing schedules changes due to poor weather

Wed, 06 Apr 2022
Several sailings will depart earlier than planned today due to adverse weather forecast.
The Steam Packet Company confirmed this the 2:15pm Heysham to Douglas sailing will now leave at 1:30pm and the 3pm Mannanan sailing to Liverpool will leave at 11am.
This evening's 7:15pm return sailing from Liverpool will now depart at 3pm.
A decision on tonight's 7:45pm Ben-my-Chree and return crossing will be made at 5:30pm.
