Sailing schedules changes due to poor weather

Several sailings will depart earlier than planned today due to adverse weather forecast.

The Steam Packet Company confirmed this the 2:15pm Heysham to Douglas sailing will now leave at 1:30pm and the 3pm Mannanan sailing to Liverpool will leave at 11am.

This evening's 7:15pm return sailing from Liverpool will now depart at 3pm.

A decision on tonight's 7:45pm Ben-my-Chree and return crossing will be made at 5:30pm.