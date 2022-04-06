Government to meet with Ramsey Bakery directors today

The Manx Government will hold talks with the directors of Ramsey Bakery today.

The bakery has announced it will close at the end of this month after more than 50 years in business.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the meeting will allow the government to access what role it could play in protecting food security in the short term.

The Island's largest bakery employs around 80 staff and buys the majority of its flour from the government-subsidised Laxey Glen Mills.