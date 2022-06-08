CCTV appeal after TT t-shirt stolen

Police are investigating the theft of a t-shirt from the Victory Cafe.

It happened at the 31st Milestone on the Mountain Road at around 5.30pm yesterday.

A man is alleged to have entered the shop there and stolen the black Padgetts item.

Investigating officers have now released CCTV images in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters.