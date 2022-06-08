Two spectators arrested for crossing closed roads
Wed, 08 Jun 2022
Two spectators have been arrested for crossing closed roads this afternoon.
TT Marshalls reported the two people crossing closed roads just off the Mountain.
Police said the road was not open and there was moving course vehicles still in operation on the course.
Officers have said they cannot highlight enough the danger of entering closed roads.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed