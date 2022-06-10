Latest News Headlines
Police appeal after Ducati bike stolen in Onchan

Thu, 09 Jun 2022


Police are appealing for information after a motorcyle was stolen in Onchan.

A Ducati Panigale 1199 motorcycle CA61 WCK was stolen from Little Mill Road near to its junction with the TT Course at Hillberry.

Officers sait was taken on Wednesday afternoon

If you see this machine or have any information please contact Police Headquarters on 631212.

 

