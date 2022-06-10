Visitors and locals asked to use greenlanes 'appropriately'

Visitors and locals are urged to use greenlanes appropriately – do not to ride away from designated tracks, on open hill land, plantations or disturb livestock or wildlife.

Riding an off-road motorbike or 4x4 away from marked greenlanes or public highways is an offence under section 28 of the Road Traffic Act – an offence which carries a fine, potential licence endorsements and may also lead to ACU sanctions to any members who receive prosecutions.

In addition to this both the Forestry Act 1984 and the Wildlife Act 1990 may be used in relation to illegal access and disturbance of wildlife and habitats.

This reminder follows reports of a group of off-road enduro bikes riding over hill land from Snaefell Mines to the Veranda, over the Snaefell Mountain Railway tracks and towards Windy Corner during Monday’s racing period.

A separate group was also seen riding on Snaefell at the same time.