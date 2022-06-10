Latest News Headlines
Witness appeal after fight in Douglas

Thu, 09 Jun 2022


Police are investigating a fight which took place outside a Douglas restaurant in the early hours of Wednesday.

It happened outside the Paparazzi restaurant on Loch Promenade at around 12.50am.

Officers said four men were involved in the altercation.

Witnesses are being urged to come forward and contact Police Headquarters.

 

