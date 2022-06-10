Witness appeal after fight in Douglas

Thu, 09 Jun 2022
Police are investigating a fight which took place outside a Douglas restaurant in the early hours of Wednesday.
It happened outside the Paparazzi restaurant on Loch Promenade at around 12.50am.
Officers said four men were involved in the altercation.
Witnesses are being urged to come forward and contact Police Headquarters.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.