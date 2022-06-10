TT 2022: Organisers give rider injury update

Organisers of the Isle of Man TT have given an injury update regarding three riders.

Olivier Lavorel was seriously injured after comming off at Ago’s Leap on Saturday. He remains in a critical condition and continues to receive treatment.

Mike Booth came off in the Supersport Qualiying Session last Fridat at Joey's. He remains stable and continues to receive treatment.

David Moffit who was injured in the Qualifying Session of the Supertwin Class at Laurel Bank remains in a serious but stable and continues to receive treatment.