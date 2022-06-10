TT 2022: TT fan crashed bike on Mountain Road after drinking

Fri, 10 Jun 2022
A TT fan visiting from Australia has been fined and banned from the roads after losing control of his motorcycle after drinking alcohol, reports BBC Isle of Man.
61-year-old Peter Gillan admitted driving over the limit and without insurance on the Mountain Road on Tuesday.
He was arrested after crashing his bike by Keppel Gate.
Appearing at Douglas Courthouse, a £1,755 fine and banned him from driving in the Isle of Man and the UK for two years.
The court heard Gillan lost control and suffered a minor injury in the incident at about 19:50 BST.
When police arrived he failed a routine breath test and was arrested.
He claimed he had purchased the bike in Australia but had not understood that it was he, rather than the bike, which needed to be insured, contrary to rules in his home country.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.