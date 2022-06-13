Latest News Headlines
Requirement for universal mask wearing ends

Mon, 13 Jun 2022


Manx Care is withdrawing the requirement for face masks to be worn across its settings.

This follows the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) withdrawing their guidance for the universal wearing of masks.

Mask wearing has therefore ceased across all Manx Care settings with immediate effect, unless there is a clinical reason to wear one, or as part of the personal protective equipment required in certain situations as per the Manx Care PPE Policy.

Whilst masks are no longer required in Manx Care settings, colleagues and visitors are reminded that they should do whatever makes them feel safe – those visiting our settings are welcome to wear face masks supplied by Manx Care should they wish to do so on a voluntary basis.

 

