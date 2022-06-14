Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

TT 2022: Organisers launch investigation into deaths

Mon, 13 Jun 2022


ACU Events Ltd, race organisers of the Isle of Man TT Races have confirmed that a comprehensive investigative process is being followed for each of the serious incidents that occurred during the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.
 
The investigations systematically analyse every aspect of these incidents using established root cause methodology. A multi-professional team involving all partner organisations reviews the events that occurred and recommendations on the way the event will be delivered in the future will be made.
 
TT Clerk of the Course, Gary Thompson MBE, BEM: “After every incident we work tirelessly to understand the circumstances, establish key learning and implement changes as soon as possible. Any fatality during an event is a tragedy. As an organisation we promise to take any actions that can help improve safety and undertake this at the earliest opportunity.”

 

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive