TT 2022: Organisers launch investigation into deaths

ACU Events Ltd, race organisers of the Isle of Man TT Races have confirmed that a comprehensive investigative process is being followed for each of the serious incidents that occurred during the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.



The investigations systematically analyse every aspect of these incidents using established root cause methodology. A multi-professional team involving all partner organisations reviews the events that occurred and recommendations on the way the event will be delivered in the future will be made.



TT Clerk of the Course, Gary Thompson MBE, BEM: “After every incident we work tirelessly to understand the circumstances, establish key learning and implement changes as soon as possible. Any fatality during an event is a tragedy. As an organisation we promise to take any actions that can help improve safety and undertake this at the earliest opportunity.”



