Chief Minister announces mini-reshuffle

Tue, 14 Jun 2022


The Chief Minister has announced a mini- reshuffle of his cabinet.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK will move to the Department of Enterprise (DfE) as part of a mini-reshuffle announced by Alfred Cannan.

Chris Thomas MHK will replace him at the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) and joins the Council of Ministers for a second time. 

The reshuffle comes after former Dr Alex Allinson moved from DfE to Treasury last month to replace David Ashford MHK MBE, following his resignation.

Both will take on their new positions with immediate effect.

 

 

