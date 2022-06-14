TT 2022: Injury update on three riders

Tue, 14 Jun 2022
Organisers of the TT have given an update on three races who were seriously injured during racing fortnight.
Olivier Lavorel remains in a stable condition and continues to recieve treatment.
Mike Booth who came off during a Qualifying session at Joey’s remains stable and continues to receive treatment.
Dave Moffitt remains in a serious but stable condition.
