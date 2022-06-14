Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Queen's Baton Relay to arrive tomorrow

Tue, 14 Jun 2022


The Queen's Baton will arrive on the Island tomorrow as part of a relay ahead of this year's Commonwealth Games.

It will arrive here having travelled from Guernsey.
 
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK will be one of those welcoming the Baton as part of a busy itinerary.

During it’s time in the Island the Baton will visit a number of locations including Peel Castle, Port Erin, Castle Rushen and Tynwald Hill, as well as University College Isle of Man and Centre 21.

This year's games are taking place in Birmingham.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive