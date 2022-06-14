Queen's Baton Relay to arrive tomorrow

The Queen's Baton will arrive on the Island tomorrow as part of a relay ahead of this year's Commonwealth Games.

It will arrive here having travelled from Guernsey.



Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK will be one of those welcoming the Baton as part of a busy itinerary.

During it’s time in the Island the Baton will visit a number of locations including Peel Castle, Port Erin, Castle Rushen and Tynwald Hill, as well as University College Isle of Man and Centre 21.

This year's games are taking place in Birmingham.