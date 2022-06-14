Latest News Headlines
GPs and Practice Nurses to attend Education Session next week

Tue, 14 Jun 2022


Routine GP and Practice Nurse Appointments will not be available from 1 - 6pm next Wednesday (22 June 2022).

Local GPs and Practice Nurses will attend their latest education session.

Anyone who needs to see a doctor urgently should ring their surgery for an appointment with the on-call GP.  

Practices will remain open during the afternoon for patients to make future appointments and order repeat prescriptions as normal.

 

