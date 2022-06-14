Parish Walk 2022: Registration tomorrow and Thursday

Competitors are reminded that registration will take for this weekend's Parish Walk will take place tomorrow (5.30pm to 8.30pm) and Thursday (5.30pm to 7.30pm) at the marquee beside the Grandstand at the NSC in Douglas.

Entrants will be given their race numbers along with a programme and a collapsible, reusable Speed Cup courtesy of MannMade for use in the race which begins at 8am on Saturday from the NSC.

Parish Walk T-shirts with a unique design by Steve Partington will be available to those who chose not to participate in the “Trees for T” initiative or who opted to accept a T-shirt and also make a donation to the Isle of Man Woodland Trust.

Walkers can elect to register mobile numbers for two supporters to receive texts on their progress on the day. These can be set up in advance at www.parishwalk.com.