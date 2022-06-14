Latest News Headlines
Director of Transport Services Ian Longworth to retire

Tue, 14 Jun 2022


The Director of Transport Services, Ian Longworth, has today announced his intention to retire.

The Manx Government said he had planned to retire previously and had been working part time prior to Covid. He returned to work full time during Covid but with the TT behind us now is the right time for him to step down. 

Emily Curphey, Interim CEO at the DoI, said: ‘I would like to thank Ian for his hard work and dedication within the Department and throughout his career. I wish him well in his retirement.’

 

 

