Another top civil servant quits

The Executive Director of Climate Change, Richard Lole, has resigned with immediate effect.

Richard Lole said: ‘I have hugely enjoyed my 17 years with the Isle of Man Government, working with a wide range of professional, committed and hardworking people.

‘I have been lucky enough to have worked with some very good teams and I wish all my colleagues and contacts all the best and thank them for their support and hard work during our time together.’

Interim Chief Secretary, Caldric Randall, said: ‘I would like to thank Richard for his hard work and commitment during his 17 years' service with the Isle of Man Government. I wish him all the best for the future.’