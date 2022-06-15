Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Bee Gees statue off to Liverpool for repairs

Wed, 15 Jun 2022


The statue of the Bee Gees on Loch Promenade in Douglas will be missing for a few weeks later this month.

The bronze tribute to the legendary Gibb brothers – Barry, Maurice, and Robin – is to be removed on June 23rd and shipped to Liverpool to allow for some additional fixings to be fitted.

However, the famous trio will be back in place in time for Douglas Carnival on July 23rd.

Since being unveiled in July last year, the statue, created by artist Andy Edwards, has proved incredibly popular with locals and visitors alike, all keen to be photographed alongside it.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive