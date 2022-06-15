Bee Gees statue off to Liverpool for repairs

The statue of the Bee Gees on Loch Promenade in Douglas will be missing for a few weeks later this month.

The bronze tribute to the legendary Gibb brothers – Barry, Maurice, and Robin – is to be removed on June 23rd and shipped to Liverpool to allow for some additional fixings to be fitted.

However, the famous trio will be back in place in time for Douglas Carnival on July 23rd.

Since being unveiled in July last year, the statue, created by artist Andy Edwards, has proved incredibly popular with locals and visitors alike, all keen to be photographed alongside it.