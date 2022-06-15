Plea to return old crutches

A crutch amnesty has been declared by Manx Care.

The health and social care provider said there is currently an international supply shortage on crutches and they are trying to recycle as many pairs so they can be refurbished and re-used by patients who need them.

People can return their unused crutches at installed collection points in the following locations around the Island:

North – Ramsey District Cottage Hospital (Minor Injuries Unit)

South – Equipment Hut at the rear of the Southern Wellbeing Centre, Thie Rosien, Port Erin

East – Noble’s Hospital Emergency Department (entrance), Douglas

West – Western Wellbeing Centre, opposite the large Shoprite in Peel

Lee Derbyshire, Manx Care’s Lead Practitioner for MACU (Minor Ambulatory Care Unit), commented: “We know that there are a lot of pairs of crutches sitting unused in our community – people may have been sent home with them and used them for a few weeks, and now they’re just gathering dust in a cupboard or surplus to requirements. If you’ve got a set and you’re not actively using them, I’d encourage you to please return them. Similarly, if you know of any friends, family members or patients who have a pair they’re no longer using, please encourage them to return these too. We’d really appreciate it!”