Over 40 bus services at risk of being cancelled today

Wed, 15 Jun 2022


Bus passengers are being warned of further disruption with nearly 50 services at risk of cancellation today.

Isle of Man Transport said its due 'high levels of driver sickness' and recruiting issues.

Passengers are being urged to use www.findmybus.im to track local services.

Bus Vannin has apologised for any inconvenience.

 

