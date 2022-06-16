Former Isle of Man resident killed in Thailand crash

Thu, 16 Jun 2022
A former Isle of Man resident has died in a crash in Thailand.
Keith William McVeighty was was riding along the motorway when a car suddenly pulled out from the side of the road in Chiang Mai province.
The 83-year-old died in hospital after he was involved in collision with a Mazda SUV.
The UK's Foreign Office confirmed that a man had died in Thailand and that it was supporting his family, without giving more information.
