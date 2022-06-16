Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Former Isle of Man resident killed in Thailand crash

Thu, 16 Jun 2022


A former Isle of Man resident has died in a crash in Thailand.

Keith William McVeighty was was riding along the motorway when a car suddenly pulled out from the side of the road in Chiang Mai province.

The 83-year-old died in hospital after he was involved in collision with a Mazda SUV.

The UK's Foreign Office confirmed that a man had died in Thailand and that it was supporting his family, without giving more information.

 

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive