Contingency bus timetable to begin tomorrow

A contingency bus timetable will come into operation tomorrow.

The revised schedule reduces some services in line with current staffing availability, whilst maintaining our Island’s key transport links.

This revised timetable will operate Monday- Saturday. The Sunday schedule will remain as per the current timetable.

Due to high levels of sickness, including COVID-19 and other issues, and ongoing recruitment challenges affected by the wider UK driver shortage, bus vannin have had to make the decision to reduce the frequency of some services in order to preserve a reliable network.

The contingency Bus Timetable is likely to run until the schools break up for summer holidays which will give bus vannin time to finalise additional recruitment and training, as well as see a return to work for some staff.

Contingency timetables are now available to view on www.bus.im or by calling 662525 with printed booklets aimed to be available from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal in Douglas, Ramsey or Port Erin bus station by the end of next week.