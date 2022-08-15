MGP Marshals Wanted

Mon, 15 Aug 2022
The Manx Grand Prix gets underway next Sunday and the organisers have put out an appeal for marshals.
Anyone interested in marshalling can sign on via the TTMA Website.
Newcomers will need to complete an online training course, with existing TT marshals able to sign on for the days they are available.
The website can be found at iomttmarshals.com
