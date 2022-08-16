Latest News Headlines
Look out for stranded fish says DEFA

Tue, 16 Aug 2022


People are being asked to look out for stranded fish as water levels remain low across the Island.

Ten fish were rescued from a pool in Kirk Michael yesterday after a passer-by got in touch with DEFA.

The fish, which were stranded due to low water levels, were safely relocated to the nearby Sulby river.

If you come across any stranded fish, or fish which seem in difficulty, please call 685857 or email fisheries@gov.im

 

