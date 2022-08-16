Comin meet to discuss cost of living support

The Council of Ministers will meet today to determine what broader support can be offered to other groups of people and businesses affected by the rise in the cost of living.

Last week, the Manx Government announced a support package which targets the 'most vulnerable' on the Island.

Treasury Minister Alex Allinson MHK said: “The Government is very aware of the growing concern many people and businesses have about the pressures from the rising cost of living. It is important that we target support where it is needed the most. These additional payments will help to protect those most vulnerable to financial pressures from the real risk of slipping into food and fuel poverty." A meeting of all Tynwald Members will follow to consider options.