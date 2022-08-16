Mullen Doway flats officially opened



By Emma Draper - Local Democracy Reporter

Last week was the formal opening of a new block of flats in Braddan.

Mullen Doway was built to replace the old cottages in Cronkbourne Village which dated from the 1860s.

The apartments have been occupied for a few months, but were officially opened by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer on Wednesday.

The estate consists of four blocks which has 24 two bedroom apartments and six one bedroom apartments.

Each block is named after a notable person who lived or worked in the parish.

Brennan House is named after Nelly Brennan, the matron of the first hospital in Douglas and Gibb House in honour of the BeeGees.

Porter House was chosen for Mrs V.B Porter, the first female commissioner of Braddan and Knox House for artist Archibald Knox.

Due to Covid-19, the project was delayed for over 12 months and there were problems with sourcing materials and bringing specialist contractors over to the island.

Mullen Doway was built on the site of the original Snugborough Farmhouse which had fallen into disrepair.

Braddan Commissoners bought the site from stakeholders to be able to use it for the apartments.

One of the main aims of Braddan Commissioners was to make sure the new flats are as environmentally friendly as possible.