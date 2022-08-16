Latest News Headlines
Appeal after number of 'sentimental items' stolen

Tue, 16 Aug 2022


Police are appealing for information after a number of 'sentimental items' were stolen in Union Mills.

Officers are still looking to locate a Chinese carved Jade fish, antique silver teapot and two silver sterling vases.

They have spoken to a number of auction companies and second hand shops but are asking that all business owners remain alert in case any of the items pass through their stores.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212.

 

 

