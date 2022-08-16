Unemployment rate remains the same

The number of unemployed people on the Island has risen.

Latest data from the Labour Market Report shows the number of people registered unemployed was 302 for July.

The figure increased by 17 persons from the previous month (June 2022), and has decreased by 143 persons compared to the same month last year (July 2021).

The unemployment rate for July 2022 is 0.7%, remaining the same as the previous month.