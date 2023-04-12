Latest News Headlines
MLCs to take up Departmental roles

Wed, 12 Apr 2023


Two Members of the Legislative Council have been appointed to roles with Government departments.

Dawn Kinnish MLC will join the Department of Infrastructure after securing her election to the Legislative Council last month.

Paul Craine MLC, who successfully gained re-election, will join the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.

A further political appointment will see Ann Corlett MHK take up the role of vice-chair of the Housing and Communities Board.

 

 

