Barclaycard closure email mistake

Barclaycard has confirmed an email to sent to customers of the Isle of Man about account closures was a mistake.

Customers had recieved emails and communication from the bank stating their card will stop working after 30th May unless they have a UK residential address.

Barclays has now confirmed this was a mistake.

Barclays spokesperson said: “We offer our sincere apologises to any of our Barclaycard customers resident on the Isle of Man that may have been incorrectly informed that their accounts would be closed.

“We can confirm all existing cardholders resident on the Isle of Man will continue to be supported and there will be no change to the service they currently receive.”