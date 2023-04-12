Emergency meeting about proposed sewage works

Wed, 12 Apr 2023
An emergency meeting will be held tonight to discuss concerns about proposed site of a sewage plant.
Manx Utilities announced on Tuesday the proposed location is within the North Eastern extent of the Axnfell Plantation.
Garff Commissioners said the meeting will take place at 7pm at the Commissioners Office in Laxey.
The public are welcome to attend.
