Code Club level up with Manx Lottery Trust funding

A local organisation which helps develop people’s digital skills has been awarded a grant from Manx Lottery Trust for the purchase of new equipment.

Isle of Man Code Club has received £18,384 from the Trust’s Community Awards programme for the purchase of 16 laptops, which will help progress the young people they support.

By sharing valuable knowledge and experience, the Code Club guide and educate people of all ages with digital skills via a weekly drop-in session at the Eagle Lab in Douglas.

The charity has been taking part in CyberCenturion, a cyber defence competition established by the Air Force Association, since 2015, which is very demanding in terms of resources. To prepare for future competitions, Code Club plan to purchase a bank of powerful Windows laptops which will support future cohorts taking part in CyberCenturion.