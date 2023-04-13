Industry experts invited to take part in CyberIsle 2023

CyberIsle will return for its fifth year on October 4 2023.

Industry experts and local businesses are now invited to take part in the panels, discussions and workshops.

The sharing of their knowledge, insights and best practices on the latest trends and challenges in their fields is key to ensuring attendees get the most value from the conference.

For 2023 the four main themes of the conference will be cyber threat trends, protecting data, best practice for dealing with fraud and responding to a cyber-attack.

Cyber threats and trends: The latest threats facing businesses and individuals, and how to stay ahead of them

Keeping data safe: Strategies for protecting personal and sensitive information in an increasingly interconnected world

Cybercrime and fraud: Best practices for identifying, preventing, responding to types of fraud

Incident response: Ensuring organisations are best equipped to respond to a cyber-attack and how to recover

More information can be found on the CyberIsle 2023 webpage.