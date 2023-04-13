Industry experts invited to take part in CyberIsle 2023

Thu, 13 Apr 2023
CyberIsle will return for its fifth year on October 4 2023.
Industry experts and local businesses are now invited to take part in the panels, discussions and workshops.
The sharing of their knowledge, insights and best practices on the latest trends and challenges in their fields is key to ensuring attendees get the most value from the conference.
For 2023 the four main themes of the conference will be cyber threat trends, protecting data, best practice for dealing with fraud and responding to a cyber-attack.
More information can be found on the CyberIsle 2023 webpage.
