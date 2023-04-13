Isle of Man not included in UK Emergency Alert test
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
The Manx Government has confirmed it is not included in the test of the UK Emergency Alerts service later this month.
A UK-wide test will take place on Sunday 23 April which may see some people receive a test message on their mobile phones.
The Isle of Man is not included in this emergency alert roll out, however, in some cases where a resident's phone is connected to a UK network signal because of their location on Island, they may receive one of these messages.
These messages are not sent to mobile numbers specifically, but are pushed out to all phones as a cell level broadcast.
Residents who do receive this message do not need to take any action.
