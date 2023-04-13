Passport Office experiencing 'unprecedented demand'

The Isle of Man Passport Office is asking customers to note that it cannot currently guarantee the standard 20 day delivery of the Islands British passport, due to unprecedented demand.

During this time customers are encouraged to submit passport applications as early as possible as the Express (five working days service) and Emergency Travel Document will take priority.

A spokesperson said: "The IoM Passport Office would like to reassure customers that strikes by HMPO staff in the UK do not affect its services, as all applications for Isle of Man variant British passports are processed on Island and printed and despatched by commercial suppliers."